The Taliban announced Thursday that its fighters assaulted the administrative center of the Sangin district overnight, forcing Afghan forces to flee the area. A Taliban spokesman claimed the insurg ...
Afghanistan open to talksSpeaking in Washington earlier this week, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani insisted Kabul has kept the doors for peace negotiations open to insurg ...
Russia may be supplying the Taliban as they fight US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, a top U.S. military commander said Thursday.' have seen the influence of Russia of late - an increased influence ...
Afghan - Hundreds of thousands of Afghan children are expected to drop out of school this year, leaving them exposed to significant risks, an international aid group has warned.In a report published ...
Washington - Nato's Supreme Allied Commander who also heads the US military's European Command, General Curtis Scaparrotti,says Russia is "perhaps" supplying the Taliban as they fight US and Nato forc ...
17 March 2017 -- The Security Council today extended the mandate of United Nations assistance operation in Afghanistan until 17 March 2018, stressing the political mission"s role in supporting an incl ...
Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri described as militant propaganda reports the district had fallen to the Taliban and said Afghan forces are still battling the insurgents there. ...
The ministry's data showed that over 5,000 schools were without usable buildings, boundary walls, safe drinking water or sanitation facilities, while hundreds of schools have been damaged or closed du ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Taliban have captured the crucial southern Afghan city of Sangin after a year-long battle, officials say, according to BBC News.Afghan forces say they have made a tactical retr ...
