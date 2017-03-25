Saturday 25th March, 2017

Afghanistan Sun News

Taliban Offensive Forces Retreat of US, Afghan Forces in Key District

The Taliban announced Thursday that its fighters assaulted the administrative center of the Sangin district overnight, forcing Afghan forces to flee the area. A Taliban spokesman claimed the insurg ...

Taliban Denies Talks With Pakistan on Afghan Peace Prospects

Afghanistan open to talksSpeaking in Washington earlier this week, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani insisted Kabul has kept the doors for peace negotiations open to insurg ...

Russia 'Perhaps' Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan

Russia may be supplying the Taliban as they fight US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, a top U.S. military commander said Thursday.' have seen the influence of Russia of late - an increased influence ...

1 100 Afghan children a day to drop out of school

Afghan - Hundreds of thousands of Afghan children are expected to drop out of school this year, leaving them exposed to significant risks, an international aid group has warned.In a report published ...

Russia perhaps supplying Taliban: Nato commander

Washington - Nato's Supreme Allied Commander who also heads the US military's European Command, General Curtis Scaparrotti,says Russia is "perhaps" supplying the Taliban as they fight US and Nato forc ...

Security Council extends mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for one year

17 March 2017 -- The Security Council today extended the mandate of United Nations assistance operation in Afghanistan until 17 March 2018, stressing the political mission"s role in supporting an incl ...

Taliban Capture Key Southern Afghan District

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri described as militant propaganda reports the district had fallen to the Taliban and said Afghan forces are still battling the insurgents there. ...

Turmoil Puts Schooling at Risk for Afghan Children

The ministry's data showed that over 5,000 schools were without usable buildings, boundary walls, safe drinking water or sanitation facilities, while hundreds of schools have been damaged or closed du ...

Afghan Taliban capture crucial southern city of Sangin

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Taliban have captured the crucial southern Afghan city of Sangin after a year-long battle, officials say, according to BBC News.Afghan forces say they have made a tactical retr ...

What Twitter is thinking: A premium version of its popular Tweetdeck

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Despite widespread popularity, most recently through its self-proclaimed brand endorser, U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter has not been able to display astounding financial su

